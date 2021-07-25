Gillson Capital LP Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gillson Capital LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Life Storage worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,018. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $116.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

