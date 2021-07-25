Gillson Capital LP Has $14.07 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.16% of Assurant worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $155.02. 276,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,889. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.20 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

