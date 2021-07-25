Gillson Capital LP Has $14.38 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,035 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.25% of Popular worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 339,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,916. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

