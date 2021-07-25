Gillson Capital LP Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The company has a market capitalization of $323.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

