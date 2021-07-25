Gillson Capital LP Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,225 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.63% of WisdomTree Investments worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 487,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

