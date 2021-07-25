Gillson Capital LP Has $7.43 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Owl Rock Capital worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,432,634.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,371,300 shares of company stock worth $19,912,432. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,847. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

