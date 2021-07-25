Gillson Capital LP Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214,423 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 801,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

