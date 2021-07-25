Gillson Capital LP Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,797 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 1,840,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,809. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.