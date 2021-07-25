Gillson Capital LP Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. 481,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.