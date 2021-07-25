Gillson Capital LP Invests $5.44 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,039,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,118. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

