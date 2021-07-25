Gillson Capital LP Invests $9.06 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. 803,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.66. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.