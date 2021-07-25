Gillson Capital LP Lowers Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,976 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Urban Edge Properties worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,062. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.