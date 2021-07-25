Gillson Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,181 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $19,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

