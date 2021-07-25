Gillson Capital LP Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. 263,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

