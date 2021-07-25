Gillson Capital LP Makes New $8.31 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,870,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.