Gillson Capital LP Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

