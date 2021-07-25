Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,367,000. American Financial Group makes up 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.16% of American Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. 297,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

