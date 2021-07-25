Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 637,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.82. 468,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

