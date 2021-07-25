Gillson Capital LP Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.05% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.13.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $570.87. The company had a trading volume of 422,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,435. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $568.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

