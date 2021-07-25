Gillson Capital LP Purchases Shares of 83,352 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 286,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

