Gillson Capital LP Raises Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.79% of NETSTREIT worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 514,179 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 384,413 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $5,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTST remained flat at $$25.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,659. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

