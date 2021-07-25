Gillson Capital LP Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.26% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

