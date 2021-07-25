Gillson Capital LP Sells 282,168 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,168 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.09% of UDR worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 1,972,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,514. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

