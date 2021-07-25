Gillson Capital LP Sells 50,485 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,485 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.90. 844,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,132. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.11. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

