Gillson Capital LP Sells 96,737 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 120.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 77.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 314,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 658,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

