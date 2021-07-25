Gillson Capital LP Takes $14.08 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.89. The stock had a trading volume of 445,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,913. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

