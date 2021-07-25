Gillson Capital LP Takes $14.63 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 539,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,443. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.