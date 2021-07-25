Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

