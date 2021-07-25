Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 56,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.38. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

