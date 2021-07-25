Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

Shares of PANW opened at $401.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $404.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

