Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $166.72 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

