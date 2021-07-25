Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.17 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $237.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

