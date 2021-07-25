Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.20 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

