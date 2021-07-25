Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,499.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

