Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.