Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

