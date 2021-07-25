Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

