Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.