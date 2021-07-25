Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $1.27 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

