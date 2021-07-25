Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

