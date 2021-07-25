Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,735 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

