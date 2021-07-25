Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,481,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,294,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.