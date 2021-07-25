Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,184 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. SVB Leerink downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $397.91 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

