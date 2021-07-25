Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 13,046 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

