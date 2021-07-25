Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 188,341 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,341 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $119.71 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

