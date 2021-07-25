GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $574,362.02 and $638.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,435.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.36 or 0.06270801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.01298608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00365264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00137758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.73 or 0.00620677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00368427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00282382 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.