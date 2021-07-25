GoByte (GBX) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $408,393.23 and $35.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

