Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 35,350 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

