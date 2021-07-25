Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 701,948 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.32% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

