Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 839,076 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 839,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.92% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,826,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

